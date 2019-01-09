App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

10% quota bill passage 'strong answer' to detractors: PM Modi

Addressing a public rally, Narendra Modi hoped the bill is passed in Rajya Sabha by members respecting the public opinion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The passage of bill that provides 10 percent quota for the general category poor in jobs and education is a "strong answer" by Parliament to those spreading lies on the move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on January 9.

Addressing a public rally, Modi hoped the bill is passed in Rajya Sabha by members respecting the public opinion.

On the passage of the Citizenship Bill which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangaldesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Modi said, "I want to assure the people of Assam and North East that their rights will not be hurt after passage of the bill."

Before addressing the public meeting, Modi launched the four-laning of Solapur-Osmanabad section of NH-211, underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants and laid foundation stone of 30,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.