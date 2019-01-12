App
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2019 03:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

10% reservation for economically weaker sections will enhance confidence of 'New India': Narendra Modi

Addressing the BJP's National Convention at the Ramlila Maidan here, Modi said for first time in the country's history, there has not been any charge of corruption against a government.

Ten-per cent reservation in education and government jobs for the youth from economically weaker sections will enhance the confidence of 'New India', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said January 12, asserting that the new arrangement will not encroach upon anyone's rights.

The BJP rule has proved that the country can be run without corruption, he added.

He said earlier governments saw farmers (annadata) as only 'matdata' (voters), while his government was constantly trying to address challenges faced by them.

"We are working day and night to double farmers' income by 2022," he said.

"Ten-per cent quota given to economically backward classes is to meet the expectations of youths who were not getting opportunities due to poverty. This will enhance confidence of 'New India'. The arrangement is without encroaching on anyone's rights," he said.
First Published on Jan 12, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #India #Politics

