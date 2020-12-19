10 MLAs switch over to BJP at Amit Shah’s Midnapore rally ahead of 2021 polls

Among the 10 MLAs who switched over to BJP at the election rally in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district, six were sitting legislators of the Trinamool Congress.

Ten Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) including former Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Midnapore rally on December 19.

Among the 10 MLAs who switched over to BJP at the election rally in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district, six were sitting legislators of the Trinamool Congress. They are Shilbhadra Dutta, Banashri Maiti, Sukra Munda, Biswajit Kundu, and Saikat Panja, reported the Hindustan Times.

The rest were Sudip Mukherjee (Congress), Ashok Dinda (Communist Party of India) Dipali Biswas, and Tapasi Mandal (CPIM).

Notably, none of them apart from Suvendu Adhikari had tendered their resignation before announcing their decision to join the saffron party. However, his resignation has not been accepted in the Assembly yet on technical grounds.

That apart, Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Member of Parliament (MP) Sunil Mandal, former minister Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and former Lok Sabha member Dasrath Tirkey also joined the BJP on December 19. Fifteen councilors and 20 district-level leaders from various parties also followed suit.

The move comes months ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, in which the BJP hopes of a robust win.