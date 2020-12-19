MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

10 MLAs switch over to BJP at Amit Shah’s Midnapore rally ahead of 2021 polls

None of the MLAs apart from Suvendu Adhikari had tendered their resignation before announcing their decision to join the BJP on December 19.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2020 / 08:14 PM IST
Among the 10 MLAs who switched over to BJP at the election rally in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district, six were sitting legislators of the Trinamool Congress.

Among the 10 MLAs who switched over to BJP at the election rally in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district, six were sitting legislators of the Trinamool Congress.

Ten Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) including former Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Midnapore rally on December 19.

Among the 10 MLAs who switched over to BJP at the election rally in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district, six were sitting legislators of the Trinamool Congress. They are Shilbhadra Dutta, Banashri Maiti, Sukra Munda, Biswajit Kundu, and Saikat Panja, reported the Hindustan Times.

The rest were Sudip Mukherjee (Congress), Ashok Dinda (Communist Party of India) Dipali Biswas, and Tapasi Mandal (CPIM).

Notably, none of them apart from Suvendu Adhikari had tendered their resignation before announcing their decision to join the saffron party. However, his resignation has not been accepted in the Assembly yet on technical grounds.

That apart, Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Member of Parliament (MP) Sunil Mandal, former minister Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and former Lok Sabha member Dasrath Tirkey also joined the BJP on December 19. Fifteen councilors and 20 district-level leaders from various parties also followed suit.

Close

Related stories

The move comes months ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, in which the BJP hopes of a robust win.

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bengal BJP #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #BJP election rally #Politics #West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
first published: Dec 19, 2020 08:14 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.