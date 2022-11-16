 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Major global economies seem to have left worst of inflation behind

Gaurav Sharma
Nov 16, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

The latest CPI and WPI data indicate that inflation has eased. Even inflation data for the US, which is important from a global perspective, suggest that the worst has passed, say experts

Inflation

Things are beginning to look up on the inflation front. Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation slowed to 6.8 percent on-year in October from 7.4 percent in September. Experts expected the headline print to moderate due to a base effect and some sequential easing in cereals and pulses inflation.

However, vegetable inflation was a worry, as it continued to soar in the wake of  unseasonal rains in October, which hit production.

Core inflation remained sticky at 6 percent on-year. Its major components (clothing and footwear, recreation, personal care and effects) are up on-year, indicating recovering demand (especially in the festival season), which allowed producers to pass on higher input costs in selling prices.

Cautious optimism  

Experts are now cautiously optimistic that the worst of the inflation cycle is decisively behind us.

“With the latest CPI and WPI data it looks likely that the inflation peak is behind us. And even inflation in the US, which is important from a global perspective, the data seems to suggest that the peak is behind”, said Vikas Gupta, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist, OmniScience Capital.