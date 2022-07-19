English
    Lok Sabha adjourned amid opposition protest over price rise

    As soon as the House reassembled at 2.00 p.m., opposition members belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK and others came to the well of the House carrying placards to protest against price rise and imposition of the GST on some new items.

    PTI
    July 19, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST
    Representative image

    Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Tuesday amid protests by opposition members over imposition of GST on some new items and on price rise issue.

    After laying of papers by the members, Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was on the chair adjourned the House for the day.

    Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned at 11 am on similar issue by Speaker Om Birla. Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned at 11.00 am on similar issue by Speaker Om Birla.

    The opposition members raised slogans against the Modi government over the issue of price rise. One of the placards read "Gabbar Singh Strikes Again."

    Birla had appealed to the opposition members to go to their seats and said carrying of placards inside the House is against Parliamentary Rules.

    He had said since the House is discussing farmers’ issue, the members should participate in it.

    "You carry rules book but don’t follow rules. The rules prohibit carrying placards here but you are carrying them. You raise farmers issue outside the House but not inside. You raise the issue of price rise outside the House but not inside. In the last session, you did not participate in the debate on price rise. This is not good,” Birla had said before adjourning the House till 2.00 p.m.
