    India boosted Russian oil imports in April-May by more than 400,000 bpd

    Indian refiners have been snapping up relatively cheap Russian oil, shunned by Western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

    Reuters
    July 27, 2022 / 06:48 AM IST
    Processing facilities stand at the new Phase 3 facility at the Persian Gulf Star Co. (PGSPC) gas condensate refinery in Bandar Abbas, Iran.

    India cranked up Russian oil imports by 4.7 times in April - may, or by more than 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), year-on-year, thanks to a price discount, the Russian central bank said on Tuesday.

    The central bank also said that China increased Russian oil purchases by 55% in May as Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia as the top oil seller to China.
    Reuters
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 06:48 am
