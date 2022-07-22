English
    Deficient rainfall worrying, farmers unable to sow seeds: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

    There is a 51-per cent rainfall deficit this monsoon so far, and the state is heading towards an early season drought, experts and government officials said.

    PTI
    July 22, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed concern over the continuing dry spell in the state, which is "taking a toll" on its farming practices.

    The state, which is still reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now staring at a drought-like situation. Farmers are not able plant seeds due to scanty rainfall. I am worried.

    The prediction of meteorological department is also not encouraging, Soren said. The CM was in Dumka on Thursday to inaugurate and lay foundation of 112 projects worth Rs 401 crore.

    Jharkhand has received 199.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 21 against the usual 403.4 mm during the period. The state has achieved a mere 11.76 per cent of the paddy sowing target thus far, according to the data provided by the state agriculture department.

    Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh has held a virtual meeting of deputy commissioners to review the paddy-sowing situation in the state.

    The minister asked all DCs to initiate the process of implementing the Jharkhand State Crop Relief scheme, under which farmers get insurance for crops damaged due to natural calamity.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Deficient rainfall #farmers #Hemant Soren #India #Jharkhand
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 10:03 am
