Zomato block deal, Hurricane Idalia bumps up oil prices & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about a likely block deal in Zomato as Softbank looks to pare stake, crude prices reacting to Hurricane Idalia and the global market setup. Catch Gurmeet Chadha of Complete Circle in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
August 30, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!