    World Bank's dull economic outlook, Sensex December target & auto stocks | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about slowing global economy, Sensex target for December and trajectory for oil prices. Also, catch Jinesh Gandhi of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from news agencies)

    June 07, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

    Market Minutes

    first published: Jun 7, 2023 08:40 am