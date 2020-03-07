App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Women's Day special | What it is like to be a woman in the Indian Army

In this special podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari talks to one such woman, Captain Riya Nehra who shares experiences from her career.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There are many career options that women usually don't choose because they are considered to be "a man's job". Thankfully, there are also women, who boldly break this stereotype.

In this special podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari talks to one such woman, Captain Riya Nehra. A retired army officer, Captain Nehra shares experiences from her career.

Tune in for more.

First Published on Mar 7, 2020 07:19 pm

tags #Podcast #Women's Day

