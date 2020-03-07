App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Women’s Day Special | Is gender inclusion and diversity a reality in India Inc?

Tune in to this special podcast as M Saraswathy gets in conversation with Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder and President of AVTAR Group, on what’s the scenario today is like for a working woman.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gender diversity is no longer just a checkbox item for companies, be it in India or globally. Companies have realised the importance of having a diverse workforce and its business benefits.

While we celebrate women across the world on March 8 - Women's Day, a pertinent question to ask is whether we have reached a perfect balance or is there a long path to walk.

In today's special episode, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy chats with Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder and President of AVTAR Group, to find out whether there has been an improvement in workplace conditions for women and what more could be done.

Tune in to this special podcast for more.

First Published on Mar 7, 2020 10:05 am

tags #Business #Podcast #Women's Day Special

