Women’s Day Special | Is gender inclusion and diversity a reality in India Inc?

Gender diversity is no longer just a checkbox item for companies, be it in India or globally. Companies have realised the importance of having a diverse workforce and its business benefits.

While we celebrate women across the world on March 8 - Women's Day, a pertinent question to ask is whether we have reached a perfect balance or is there a long path to walk.

In today's special episode, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy chats with Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder and President of AVTAR Group, to find out whether there has been an improvement in workplace conditions for women and what more could be done.