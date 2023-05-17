What are risk-o-meters, and should investors monitor them constantly? | Simply Save
If you have invested in mutual fund schemes, you may have received emails from fund houses, informing changes in risk-o-meters of your funds.
A risk-o-meter tells you the risk level of a mutual fund and is a great tool that helps investors make better investment decisions.
In this podcast, Harshad Chetanwala, co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.com will throw light on how risk-o-meters work, are there any limitations of this tool and whether one should monitor the changes in risk-o-meters of their funds constantly.
