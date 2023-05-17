English
    What are risk-o-meters, and should investors monitor them constantly? | Simply Save

    If you have invested in mutual fund schemes, you may have received emails from fund houses, informing changes in risk-o-meters of your funds. A risk-o-meter tells you the risk level of a mutual fund and is a great tool that helps investors make better investment decisions. In this podcast, Harshad Chetanwala, co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.com will throw light on how risk-o-meters work, are there any limitations of this tool and whether one should monitor the changes in risk-o-meters of their funds constantly.

    Abhinav Kaul
    May 17, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

    Simply Save Podcast

    Abhinav Kaul
    first published: May 17, 2023 06:38 pm