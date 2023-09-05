English
    Vishnu Prakash R Punglia listing, Zerodha MF to take flight & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about a Zerodha's entry into the asset management space, Hero MotoCorp's additional investment in Ather Energy and Vishnu Prakash R Punglia listing expectations. Catch Shrey Jain of SAS Online in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 05, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

    first published: Sep 5, 2023 08:22 am

