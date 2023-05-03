Varun Beverages, Tata Steel & what to expect from FOMC | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Varun Beverages' and Tata Steel's Q4 numbers, and what to expect from FOMC decision later tonight. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya and Asha Menon). Also, catch Anil Rego of Right Horizons PMS in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
