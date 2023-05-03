English
    Varun Beverages, Tata Steel & what to expect from FOMC | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Varun Beverages' and Tata Steel's Q4 numbers, and what to expect from FOMC decision later tonight. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya and Asha Menon). Also, catch Anil Rego of Right Horizons PMS in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 03, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

    market minutes

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 3, 2023 09:01 am