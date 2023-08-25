US IT sector performance, Paytm, Ashish Kacholia's stake pick & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today, from Paytm, Ashish Kacholia's stake pick, telecom sector new users data to global market setup. Also catch Gaurav Dua, Sr VP and Head-Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
August 25, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST
