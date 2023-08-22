US bond yields spike, Aeroflex Industries IPO opens & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about global market strength despite the spike in US 10-year treasury yield. Also, know more about Aeroflex Industries IPO which opens for subscription today. Catch Aditya Gaggar of Progressive Shares in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
August 22, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST
