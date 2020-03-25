App
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Total cases in India climb to 600; Amazon, Flipkart suspend services

Host Shraddha Sharma gives you the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It's day 1 of the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi, and the number of cases has crossed 600 with 10 deaths.

More announcements from the state and central government are coming in, requesting citizens to stay indoors and to be safe.

As some business are shut and other businesses like IT services and call centres and setting up work-from-home solutions, e-commerce players are experiencing trouble as delivery staff are being stopped by local police.

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, host Shraddha Sharma gives you the top updates on the pandemic.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

