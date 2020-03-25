Coronavirus Essential podcast | Total cases in India climb to 600; Amazon, Flipkart suspend services

It's day 1 of the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi, and the number of cases has crossed 600 with 10 deaths.

More announcements from the state and central government are coming in, requesting citizens to stay indoors and to be safe.

As some business are shut and other businesses like IT services and call centres and setting up work-from-home solutions, e-commerce players are experiencing trouble as delivery staff are being stopped by local police.

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, host Shraddha Sharma gives you the top updates on the pandemic.