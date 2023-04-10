English
    Titan, Sobha, city gas stocks & the week ahead on D-Street | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the key data points to watch out for this week, Titan and Sobha's Q4 business updates, and why city gas distribution stocks are hogging limelight. Also, catch Reshma Banda of Bajaj Allianz Life in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    April 10, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

    market minutes

    first published: Apr 10, 2023 07:48 am