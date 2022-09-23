 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPodcast

The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

Moneycontrol News
Sep 23, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST

In this episode of The Week on Dalal Street, Santosh Nair and Anuj Singhal discuss if India can still outperform in the face of sustained weakness in global markets.

Other talk points include:

• If the equity market is being complacent about the weakness in the rupee

• What Accenture’s underwhelming guidance means for Indian IT services companies

• Whether the near term outlook for the banking sector has changed after today’s huge sell-off

• How RBI’s directive banning the use of third party recovery agents will affect M&M Financial

• Outlook on Tata Steel after the decision to merge group metal companies with itself

• How to play the cement sector?

• Whether it makes sense to partially book profits in the auto sector after Ford’s profit warning?

• What to keep an eye out for in the week ahead

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #equity #inflation #Podcast #recession #Rupee
first published: Sep 23, 2022 08:46 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.