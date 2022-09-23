The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

Other talk points include:
• If the equity market is being complacent about the weakness in the rupee
• What Accenture’s underwhelming guidance means for Indian IT services companies
• Whether the near term outlook for the banking sector has changed after today’s huge sell-off
• How RBI’s directive banning the use of third party recovery agents will affect M&M Financial
• Outlook on Tata Steel after the decision to merge group metal companies with itself
• How to play the cement sector?
• Whether it makes sense to partially book profits in the auto sector after Ford’s profit warning?
• What to keep an eye out for in the week ahead