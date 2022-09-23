English
    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    In this episode of The Week on Dalal Street, Santosh Nair and Anuj Singhal discuss if India can still outperform in the face of sustained weakness in global markets.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 23, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST

    Other talk points include:

    • If the equity market is being complacent about the weakness in the rupee

    • What Accenture’s underwhelming guidance means for Indian IT services companies

    • Whether the near term outlook for the banking sector has changed after today’s huge sell-off

    • How RBI’s directive banning the use of third party recovery agents will affect M&M Financial

    • Outlook on Tata Steel after the decision to merge group metal companies with itself

    • How to play the cement sector?

    • Whether it makes sense to partially book profits in the auto sector after Ford’s profit warning?

    • What to keep an eye out for in the week ahead

    Tags: #Economy #equity #inflation #Podcast #recession #Rupee
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 08:46 pm
