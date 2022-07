Also in this episode:

-Why Bajaj Finance responded to the strong Q1 earnings and not the equally strong Q4 numbers

-Why Tata Steel would be more of a tactical buy despite the recent rally?

-How even some of the smartest names on Dalal Street missed the upswing?

-Which among Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki appears a better bet?

-Why Sun Pharma is outshining peers?

-Whether Zomato is a good bargain at current levels?

-Why Rs 300 may be the new Rs 200 for ITC?