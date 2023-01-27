GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
Budget 2023
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Podcast
The Week on Dalal Street: Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!
Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST
In this edition of The Week on Dalal Street, CNBC Awaaz's Anuj Singhal & Moneycontrol's Santosh Nair discuss sharp selling in the stock market, sectors in focus and technical levels of benchmark indices ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2023.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#adani stocks
#ICICI Bank
#markets
#Podcast
#stocks
#Union Budget
first published: Jan 27, 2023 05:11 pm