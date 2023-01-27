 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Week on Dalal Street: Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST

In this edition of The Week on Dalal Street, CNBC Awaaz's Anuj Singhal & Moneycontrol's Santosh Nair discuss sharp selling in the stock market, sectors in focus and technical levels of benchmark indices ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2023.

