The Week on Dalal Street: Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST

In this edition of The Week on Dalal Street, CNBC Awaaz's Anuj Singhal shares his views on Q3 FY23 earnings, metal stocks, capital gains tax and what's holding bulls and bears ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2023.

