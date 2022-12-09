The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

In this weekly podcast, we talk about:

- Why markets were in a consolidation mode through the week

- The RBI hiked interest rates by 35 bps in the December MPC meeting , is another 25 bps rate hike likely in February?

- What to expect from the US Federal reserve's meeting next week?

- PSU bank index was the biggest sectoral gainer this week, will we see more upside ahead?

- Regulatory concerns returned to haunt Sun Pharma. What is the way forward for pharma companies like Lupin, Glenmark that have come under the regulatory scanner recently? - IT sector has been under a fair bit of pressure. What should investors do now? - Paytm announced considering a share buyback. Will it revive its fortunes?

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE