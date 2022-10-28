 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

Moneycontrol News
Oct 28, 2022

The market is holding strong despite overall news flow being more negative than positive. Anuj Singhal, Managing Editor, CNBC Awaaz feels November may not be as strong a month for the bulls as October was, but there is unlikely to be much of a downside.

In this weekly podcast with Santosh Nair, he talks about

Why banks may have another 6 to 8 good quarters ahead of them

Why ICICI Bank may overtake HDFC Bank in terms of valuation

Why the expiry of the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors in stocks like Nykaa, Paytm, Policy Bazaar and Delhivery may throw up some interesting opportunities

Why the best of Tata Chemicals may be behind for the time being

Views on SBI Card & Payment Services, Tata Elxsi

Why defence stocks still have steam left in them?

Is value investing going out of fashion?

Key things to keep an eye out for next week

first published: Oct 28, 2022
