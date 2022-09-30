 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

Moneycontrol News
Sep 30, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

In this episode of The Week on Dalal Street, Santosh Nair and Anuj Singhal discuss the volatility in stocks and currencies during the week.

Other talk points include:

-Why the market rallied even as the RBI raised the benchmark rate and trimmed GDP forecast for this year

-How will the strength in the dollar and weakness in other global currencies affect India?

-Will rising interest rates make bank FDs more attractive vis-à-vis equities and spell bad news for equities

-The outlook for the banking sector in light of rising interest rates

-Sectors that make a good tactical play because of the weakness in the rupee

-Have diagnostic stocks bottomed out for the time being?

-Is the worst over for Canfin Homes?

-Outlook for travel and hospitality stocks with the festive season now underway

-What to expect from the Q2 earnings season?

#Economy #India #markets #Podcast #RBI #stocks
Sep 30, 2022
