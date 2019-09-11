App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Travelogue Podcast | Want to enjoy a personalised uber hotel experience? Here's what you should do

In this episode of The Travelogue podcast, Senior Area Vice President – South Asia, Marriott International Neeraj Govil reveals how a discerning traveller can make the most out of a hotel stay.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A holiday is something most of use plan with passion and the intricacies involved make the experience extremely enjoyable. Right from the commute to the destination, the stay and the meals while on vacation, we make painstaking efforts to ensure we get the best.

While there are numerous options to book a hotel, there is one thing that many of us do not, this one simple tip can go on a long way to make your holiday an uber experience.

Close

In this episode of The Travelogue podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Neeraj Govil, Senior Area Vice President – South Asia, Marriott International, to find out how can a discerning traveller make the most out of a hotel stay.

Govil, also talks about how the travel industry has evolved, what are the expectations of customers today and what's the latest trend in the tourism sector.

Tune in to The Travelogue podcast for more.

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 06:51 pm

tags #Marriott International #Podcast #The Travelogue Podcast

