The Travelogue Podcast | SaffronStays founder on hidden treasures being sought for weekend getaways

Weekends are one of the highest income generators for hoteliers, taxi service providers and all those involved in tourism sector.

The discerning Indian traveller is looking for an exquisite experience and is willing to to meet any cost for an unparalleled experience. This is why luxurious homestays are becoming more popular, especially those that are tucked away and offer exclusivity.

In the first episode of The Travelogue Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony tries to understand what experiences are Indian weekend travellers looking forward to. He is joined by Founder and CEO of SaffronStays, Devendra Parulekar, who reveals that the perfect paradise for a family getaway is hidden close to each metropolitan city.

Tune in to The Travelogue Podcast to find out what's happening in the homestays space.