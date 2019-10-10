The Travelogue Podcast | More Indian travellers heading abroad for weekend getaways

Balu Ramachandran, Senior Vice President – Air and Distribution at Cleartrip, shares the current travel trends emerging from India with Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony.
Air travel is no longer a luxury that could be enjoyed by a select few. Today it is more of a necessity, given its affordability. And if you plan ahead and get things right, you could get numerous discounts and enjoy a weekend getaway... in a foreign destination.
According to Balu Ramachandran, Senior Vice President – Air and Distribution at Cleartrip, trends today show that more an more Indian travellers are heading to short-haul destinations abroad during extended weekends.
In this episode of The Travelogue Podcast, Ramachandran shares the current travel trends emerging from India with Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony.
Tune in to the podcast for more.You could also write to us if you have any query or feedback on mcpodcast@nw18.com
