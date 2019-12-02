The Travelogue Podcast | Marriott targetting millennials with trendy Moxy brand of hotels

Jerome Anthony gets an exclusive interview with Rajeev Menon, President - Asia Pacific, Marriott International.
He talks about how intra-Asian travel has been growing of late. Like most other experts who have been on The Travelogue podcast, Menon too confirmed that travellers are looking to experience the local culture as much as possible.
Menon also gives details on Marriott's tie-up with the Prestige Group and the launch of their Moxy brand. While the realty developer will take up construction of several Marriott International hotels, Marriott's Moxy is all set to appeal to the millennial lifestyle.Tune in to The Travelogue Podcast to know more about luxury travel and tourism.