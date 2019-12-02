App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Travelogue Podcast | Marriott targetting millennials with trendy Moxy brand of hotels

Jerome Anthony gets an exclusive interview with Rajeev Menon, President - Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this episode of The Travelogue Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets an exclusive interview with Rajeev Menon, President - Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International.

He talks about how intra-Asian travel has been growing of late. Like most other experts who have been on The Travelogue podcast, Menon too confirmed that travellers are looking to experience the local culture as much as possible.

Close

Menon also gives details on Marriott's tie-up with the Prestige Group and the launch of their Moxy brand. While the realty developer will take up construction of several Marriott International hotels, Marriott's Moxy is all set to appeal to the millennial lifestyle.

Tune in to The Travelogue Podcast to know more about luxury travel and tourism.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Marriott International #Podcast #Prestige Group #The Travelogue Podcast

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.