The Travelogue Podcast | Homestays are the in thing; money no concern, it's privacy that matters

The tourism sector in India has evolved significantly over the years. Discerning Indian travellers are ready to spend big bucks to visit a new destination and enjoy a great family time. While, money is no concern, travellers today expect exclusivity so that their privacy is not compromised.

In this episode of The Travelogue Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony speaks to Vista Rooms Co-Founder, Amit Damani, to find out how the travel industry has evolved. Damani talks about what travellers demand and what they should do to ensure their money's worth.

He shares some tips that travellers should follow to enjoy a great family vacation.

Tune in to The Travelogue Podcast for more.