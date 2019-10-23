App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Travelogue Podcast | Homestays are the in thing; money no concern, it's privacy that matters

Vista Rooms Co-Founder Amit Damani shares some tips with Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony that will help travellers make the most of their holiday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The tourism sector in India has evolved significantly over the years. Discerning Indian travellers are ready to spend big bucks to visit a new destination and enjoy a great family time. While, money is no concern, travellers today expect exclusivity so that their privacy is not compromised.

In this episode of The Travelogue Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony speaks to Vista Rooms Co-Founder, Amit Damani, to find out how the travel industry has evolved. Damani talks about what travellers demand and what they should do to ensure their money's worth.

Close

He shares some tips that travellers should follow to enjoy a great family vacation.

Tune in to The Travelogue Podcast for more.

In case you have any query or suggestions, please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #homestays #Podcast #The Travelogue Podcast

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.