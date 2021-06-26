MARKET NEWS

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

In this episode of The Private Market Show, Arun shares his views on how syndicates are an innovative way to angel invest. Tune in to the podcast for more insights

Moneycontrol News
June 26, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

In this episode of The Private Market Show, brought to you by Moneycontrol.com and LetsVenture, we have with us Arun Tadanki, who angel invests full time via his private syndicate Waveform Ventures on LetsVenture.

Arun shares his views on how syndicates are an innovative way to angel invest, how the structure is a win-win for both, the experienced and new investors, and how he works with founders and backers of his syndicate to create the value. Tune in to the podcast to understand all about how syndicates work in the private markets.
