The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

In this episode, Sweta shares pragmatic suggestions for women to start their private market investing journey. Tune in to the episode to know more

Moneycontrol News
July 10, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

On the "The Private Market Show" this week, meet Sweta Rau who is an active angel investor in India and Singapore.

In this episode, brought to you by  Moneycontrol.com and LetsVenture,  we talk about Sweta's angel investing journey from 2017 to now leading a syndicate.

Sweta also shares her experience of backing neo-bank Open and how Vahdam Tea happened to be her first D2C investment. She also has some pragmatic suggestions for women to start their private market investing journey.

Tune in to the episode to know more.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Angel investment #LetsVenture #Podcast #private market #The Private Market Show #The Private Market Show Podcast #Vahdam Tea #Women investors
first published: Jul 10, 2021 11:00 am

