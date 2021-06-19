MARKET NEWS

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

In this episode of The Private Market Show, Sadhu talks about why he likes to find places that others feel uncomfortable in and how to create an investment thesis. To know more, keep listening

Moneycontrol News
June 19, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

In this episode of "The Private Market Show", brought to you by  Moneycontrol.com and LetsVenture, we talk to Sumon Sadhu, a staunch 'thesis-driven angel investor' active in 7 geographies. Sumon dives into how he thinks while creating an investment thesis, spot a mega-trend and time your investment.

To know about how angels like him 'compete' with new investment structures like Syndicates, Solo GPs, and Micro-funds, tune in to the episode.

 
