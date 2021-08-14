MARKET NEWS

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

Mohit Satyanand talks about what it takes to be a good lead investor and how he learns every day from founders coming from smaller towns in India. Tune in to the podcast for more insights

Moneycontrol News
August 14, 2021 / 11:07 AM IST

This week, on the "The Private Market Show," we have Mohit Satyanand. Mohit is Chairman and Founder at Teamworks which now produces several of India’s most prestigious arts festivals, including the Jaipur Literary Festival, and also an active private market investor who is known for working with founders to scale businesses.

In this episode, he shares his journey from starting Angel investment to being a prominent lead investor in the country. Further, he talks about what it takes to be a good lead investor and how he learns every day from founders coming from smaller towns in India.

You surely don't want to miss this masterclass on Angel Investing and Life from Mohit! Tune in to know more.
