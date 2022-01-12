MARKET NEWS

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Have a deal worked out in your mind from start to finish

In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers to understand the real estate investment opportunities for homebuyers and investors in 2022. Listen for more

Vandana Ramnani

The third wave of COVID-19 has raised several questions in homebuyers’ and investors’ minds, especially when it comes to buying property. Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers tells Vandana Ramnani that the year 2022 is a good time to buy a house as prices are at realistic levels, interest rates are at a decadal low and developers are offering attractive payment plans. For investors who wish to invest in commercial property, he advises that they should look for income producing investments such as fractional ownership assets or REITs. Don’t go in for direct ownership of a commercial asset if you don’t have Rs 3-4 crore in your pocket, he advises.

Homebuyers and investors should be good negotiators and must have a deal planned in their mind from start to finish. And last but not the least, always be wary of the risks involved before investing, he signs off.
Vandana Ramnani
Tags: #Colliers #home buyers #investment #Podcast #property tax #Ramesh Nair #Real Estate #The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show #The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show Podcast
first published: Jan 12, 2022 05:00 pm

