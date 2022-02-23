English
    The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show: Planning to buy a house under the affordable housing scheme? Here's who can apply

    Buyers can expect price appreciation from an affordable housing unit but they can sell only after about a year of getting possession of their unit

    Vandana Ramnani

    In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Pradeep Agrawal, founder and chairman, Signature Global and chairman of ASSOCHAM National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development, to understand who can apply for a house under the affordable housing scheme. Listen for more

    With several projects being launched under the affordable housing scheme across the country, here’s a look at who can apply and how.

    Pradeep Agrawal, founder and chairman, Signature Global and chairman of ASSOCHAM National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development, tells Vandana Ramnani that there is a specific lottery system in place by the Haryana government for homebuyers wanting to apply for an affordable unit.

    He says that despite the CLSS scheme and the additional tax benefit of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on affordable housing loans not being extended in Budget 2022, there will always be demand for the affordable housing segment as demand is usually more than the supply.

    And yes, buyers can expect price appreciation from an affordable housing unit but they can sell only after about a year of getting possession of their unit, he signs off.
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 10:39 am

