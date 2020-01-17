The Market Podcast | Why the Nifty Junior ETF is a good way to ride the small/midcap rally

Tune in to The Market Podcast to find out what transpired in Dalal Street this week.
This week's The Market Podcast features Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair, where he discusses the week on Dalal Street with CNBC-TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal.
The highlight of the week continued to remain mid- and small-cap stocks.
In earnings, IndusInd Bank's results indicated the worse on NPAs may be over.
And to ride the mid and smallcap wave, an interesting suggestion was mooted.
