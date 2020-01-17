App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Why the Nifty Junior ETF is a good way to ride the small/midcap rally

Tune in to The Market Podcast to find out what transpired in Dalal Street this week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

This week's The Market Podcast features Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair, where he discusses the week on Dalal Street with CNBC-TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal.

The highlight of the week continued to remain mid- and small-cap stocks.

Close

In earnings, IndusInd Bank's results indicated the worse on NPAs may be over.

And to ride the mid and smallcap wave, an interesting suggestion was mooted.

Tune in to The Market Podcast to listen in.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #Podcast #stock markets #The Market podcast

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.