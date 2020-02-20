The Market Podcast | Why pharma is back in favour; don't value IRCTC and D-Mart by traditional parameters

Midcap stocks picked up during the truncated week (February 17-20) as there not many signs of either a breakdown or breakout that could trouble the market. Quite a few stocks showed a stellar performance with Muthoot Finance and Aurobindo Pharma emerging as clear winners.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair is in conversation with CNBC-TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal to give you all the updates from D-Street and what you could look forward to in the upcoming week.