App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Why pharma is back in favour; don't value IRCTC and D-Mart by traditional parameters

Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair is in conversation with CNBC-TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal to give you all the updates from D-Street and what you could look forward to in the upcoming week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Midcap stocks picked up during the truncated week (February 17-20) as there not many signs of either a breakdown or breakout that could trouble the market. Quite a few stocks showed a stellar performance with Muthoot Finance and Aurobindo Pharma emerging as clear winners.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair is in conversation with CNBC-TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal to give you all the updates from D-Street and what you could look forward to in the upcoming week.

Close
Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Market Edge #Podcast #stocks #The Market podcast

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.