The Market Podcast | Why IRCTC IPO got a bumper subscription amid a volatile market

Despite the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cutting repo rate by 25 basis points, the market continues to remain under pressure, more so due to negative news coming in from the domestic and international markets. On Thursday, markets is the US closed in the negative as investors worried about recent signs of a recession.

The past week saw banking stocks take a beating, primarily due to the crisis at PMC bank. The week also saw IRCTC IPO oversubscribed by more than 111 times, showing healthy response from investors.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Editor Santosh Nair to find out more about how the market fared this past week and what to watch out for in the upcoming week.

