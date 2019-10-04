The Market Podcast | Why IRCTC IPO got a bumper subscription amid a volatile market

Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair explains how the IRCTC IPO proves that there is liquidity in the market.
Despite the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cutting repo rate by 25 basis points, the market continues to remain under pressure, more so due to negative news coming in from the domestic and international markets. On Thursday, markets is the US closed in the negative as investors worried about recent signs of a recession.
The past week saw banking stocks take a beating, primarily due to the crisis at PMC bank. The week also saw IRCTC IPO oversubscribed by more than 111 times, showing healthy response from investors.
In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Editor Santosh Nair to find out more about how the market fared this past week and what to watch out for in the upcoming week.
related news
-
Corporate Buzz podcast | The Yes Bank turmoil, PMC fiasco, IndiGo tussle and developments at CG Power
-
An Evening Walk Down D-Street: Rate cut fails to cheer market; investors poorer by Rs 5.28 lakh cr in last 5 sessions
-
Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Upside hurdle for Nifty at 11,400 – 11,450 levels
Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.You could also write to us for any suggestions or feedback on mcpodcast@nw18.com.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.