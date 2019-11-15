The Market podcast | We're witnessing a bull run where even bad news is considered good

Despite disappointing macro numbers coming in this week (November 11-15), the market continued to rally, which is enough to conclude that we're witnessing a bull market.

Bank Nifty gained the most in the second half of the week even as more weak economic data was released.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair talks to Anuj Singhal, Stocks Editor at CNBCTV18, about the key takeaways from the stock market rally this week and what can investors look forward to in the upcoming week.