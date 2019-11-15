App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market podcast | We're witnessing a bull run where even bad news is considered good

Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair talks to Anuj Singhal, Stocks Editor at CNBCTV18, about the key takeaways from the stock market rally this week and what can investors look forward to in the upcoming week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite disappointing macro numbers coming in this week (November 11-15), the market continued to rally, which is enough to conclude that we're witnessing a bull market.

Bank Nifty gained the most in the second half of the week even as more weak economic data was released.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair talks to Anuj Singhal, Stocks Editor at CNBCTV18, about the key takeaways from the stock market rally this week and what can investors look forward to in the upcoming week.

Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 05:28 pm

