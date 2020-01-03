App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | US-Iran tensions can lead to major crude oil crisis, dampen sentiment and hurt economies

Tune in to The Market Podcast to find out what happened in the stock market this past week and what to expect in the next.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian market got off on positive note in 2020, with Nifty, Sensex and Bank Nifty rallying. The market seems to be broadening with interest in small and mid-cap stocks. Now all eyes are on the upcoming Budget, as investors are expecting the Finance Ministry to reduce personal tax rates thus giving more money in the hands of consumers.

On the macroeconomic front, GST collection figures crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the second consecutive month in December 2019, indicating an improvement in consumption.

However, a US-led airstrike on the Baghdad International Airport that claimed the life of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani could dampen spirits, lead to crude oil crisis and hurt economies. The effect on the Indian market will be seen in the next trading sessions.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Editor Santosh Nair to find out what was witnessed on D-Street in the first week of 2020 and what can be expected in the upcoming week.

Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 07:17 pm

tags #GST collection #Podcast #Qassem Soleimani #The Market podcast #Union Budget 2021

