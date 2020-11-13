The Market Podcast | This SAMVAT 2077 invest 10-15% in global funds: Ankur Maheshwari

International investing is finally getting the attention it deserved, and going into the SAMVAT 2077 investors with a slightly high risk-taking ability can invest up 10-15% in the global funds, Ankur Maheshwari, CEO, Equirus Wealth said in ‘The Market Podcast’ with Moneycontrol.

“Global investing is finally seeing the attention which it should have got earlier. Indian investors are largely allocated towards domestic markets, but the FAANG theory has done really well. Finally, we are seeing funds which are allocating capital to offshore markets,” he said.

Maheshwari further added that many of our clients are interested in increasing the allocation towards international markets. For investors, the best approach is to take the professional route.

Instead of taking the DIY approach, Maheshwari recommends investors seek the help of a professional fund manager. In terms of portfolio, he recommends investors to allocate 15-20% of the portfolio towards international funds.

Disclaimer - The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Further, investors can divide the exposure towards US markets and emerging markets with respect to offshore funds.