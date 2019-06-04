App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Stocks struggle as foreign funds turn sellers, local traders edgy ahead of poll results

Foreign investors pulled out a total of Rs 9,000 crore, which can be attributed to the uncertainty over the 2019 general election results.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mid and small caps did not have a good week, which was attributed to the crisis being faced by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Foreign investors have pulled out a total of Rs 9,000 crore in the recent past, and local traders are nervous over the prevailing uncertainty as the 2019 Lok Sabha election results will be declared on May 23.

In this edition of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair and Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Ananthanarayanan tell Jerome Anthony about what happened in the market this past week, the condition of the FMCG sector, and what to look out to in the election result week.

Tune in for more.
First Published on May 17, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Market Edge #Podcast #The Market podcast

