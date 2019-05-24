The Market Podcast | Stocks ride the Modi wave but here's why caution is warranted ahead

It was an active week in the market with the NDA winning the Lok Sabha elections. While in the beginning of the week the market reacted positively to the exit polls, on counting day it saw a bit of volatility as traders booked profits.

So should investors start buying stocks only because of the sweeping mandate that the ruling BJP has got?

In this edition of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair says that political stability is a necessary but not sufficient factor to purchase stocks.