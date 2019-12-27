The Market Podcast | Slump in economy yet indices at all-time high, is there a course correction in sight?

The market witnessed extremely volatility in 2019 leaving investors worried about the course it could take next. Nonetheless, it continued its rally and hit record highs in the December 16-20 week, despite a slowdown being witnessed in the economy.

Although mid-caps and small-caps performed well as compared to large stocks in the week gone by, it is still too early to conclude that there could be a shift in investor sentiment from large to mid and smaller stocks.

Overall, the Indian market performed fairly well during the truncated penultimate week of 2019, given the path the US and China were taking towards closing a trade deal.

Now that the rally is based on foreign inflow of funds, what remains to be see is if there is trouble in global markets, would it impact Indian indices and whether we would witness a correction?

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Editor Santosh Nair to find if a correction could be expected anytime soon.

Tune in to The Market Podcast to find out what Nair has to say about a correction, what transpired in the penultimate week of 2019 and what to expect next.