The Market Podcast | Slump in economy yet indices at all-time high, is there a course correction in sight?

Find out what Santosh Nair has to say about a correction, what transpired in the penultimate week of 2019 and what to expect next.
The market witnessed extremely volatility in 2019 leaving investors worried about the course it could take next. Nonetheless, it continued its rally and hit record highs in the December 16-20 week, despite a slowdown being witnessed in the economy.
Although mid-caps and small-caps performed well as compared to large stocks in the week gone by, it is still too early to conclude that there could be a shift in investor sentiment from large to mid and smaller stocks.
Overall, the Indian market performed fairly well during the truncated penultimate week of 2019, given the path the US and China were taking towards closing a trade deal.
related news
-
In The News podcast | Death toll during CAA protests in UP rises to 22; IIT Delhi files for 150 patents; SBI introduces new cash withdrawal scheme and more
-
Taking stock | Banks, financials lift Sensex, Nifty a percent higher
-
In The News podcast | Govt's Rs 50k cr divestment shortfall; Cyrus Mistry's Tata Sons return unlikely; IPOs at 4-year low
Now that the rally is based on foreign inflow of funds, what remains to be see is if there is trouble in global markets, would it impact Indian indices and whether we would witness a correction?
In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Editor Santosh Nair to find if a correction could be expected anytime soon.
Tune in to The Market Podcast to find out what Nair has to say about a correction, what transpired in the penultimate week of 2019 and what to expect next.You can also tune in to our previous episode, in which Nair is joined with Anuj Singhal, Stocks Editor at CNBC-TV18, to talk about how the market fared in the year 2019.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.