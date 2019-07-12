The Market Podcast | Sensex, Nifty plummet as FPIs pull out; crude oil prices could worsen situation

The market ended on a negative note this week, primarily because foreign portfolio investors were on a selling streak. This was due to the surcharge imposed on income tax of the super-rich. Bank Nifty ended the week lower by 2.78 percent, while the mid and smallcap index was lower by around 2 percent.

Tech giants TCS and Infosys announced June quarter results, while the Association of Mutual Fund of India released monthly data.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Suyash Maheshwari talks to Markets Editor Kshitij Anand to find out how the markets fared this past week and what's in store for investors in the coming week.