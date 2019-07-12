App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Sensex, Nifty plummet as FPIs pull out; crude oil prices could worsen situation

In this episode, Moneycontrol's Suyash Maheshwari talks to Markets Editor Kshitij Anand to find out how the markets fared this past week and what's in store for investors in the coming week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market ended on a negative note this week, primarily because foreign portfolio investors were on a selling streak. This was due to the surcharge imposed on income tax of the super-rich. Bank Nifty ended the week lower by 2.78 percent, while the mid and smallcap index was lower by around 2 percent.

Tech giants TCS and Infosys announced June quarter results, while the Association of Mutual Fund of India released monthly data.

Close

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Suyash Maheshwari talks to Markets Editor Kshitij Anand to find out how the markets fared this past week and what's in store for investors in the coming week.

Listen to the podcast for more.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 07:33 pm

tags #Market Edge #Podcast #stock markets #The Market podcast

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.