The Market Podcast | Red flags on D-Street; investors getting into risk aversion mode

The stock market rallied until December 3, but the last two days of the week (December 2-6) were worrying as red flags were seen on D-Street. Bank Nifty collapsed 400 points on Friday and the profile of stocks that started to show some divergence, suggests that the market could be getting into risk aversion mode.

Midcaps were down 3 percent and broader markets are showing signs of pain and the Nifty is taking sometime to break 12,000-mark decisively.

In this edition of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair gets in conversation with Anuj Singhal, Stocks Editor at CNBC-TV18, to recap all the action from D-Street this week.

