Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 07:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Red flags on D-Street; investors getting into risk aversion mode

Catch all the market action from D-Street on The Market Podcast.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The stock market rallied until December 3, but the last two days of the week (December 2-6) were worrying as red flags were seen on D-Street. Bank Nifty collapsed 400 points on Friday and the profile of stocks that started to show some divergence, suggests that the market could be getting into risk aversion mode.

Midcaps were down 3 percent and broader markets are showing signs of pain and the Nifty is taking sometime to break 12,000-mark decisively.

Close

In this edition of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair gets in conversation with Anuj Singhal, Stocks Editor at CNBC-TV18, to recap all the action from D-Street this week.

Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.

If you have any queries or suggestions for any of our podcast series, you can mail us at mcpodcast@nw18.com.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 07:36 pm

tags #Podcast #stock markets #The Market podcast

