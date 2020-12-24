MARKET NEWS

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

Tune in to this podcast as Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand talks to market experts to find out the top trends in Dalal Street.

Kshitij Anand
December 24, 2020 / 05:01 PM IST

The underperforming sector for the last 5 years could well turn out to a Dark Horse in the year 2021 either in physical form or in the financial form in the investors’ portfolio, Sunil Rohokale, MD & CEO, ASK Group said in ‘The Market Podcast’ with Moneycontrol.

“The next five years Real Estate will be back into investors’ portfolio either in physical form or in financial form. In physical form, people would upgrade to their dream home which could be bearing completion amid low interest rate regime and attractive pricing plans,” Rohokale said.

He further added that financial instruments such as REITs, and the lastly, money would also flow into private equity real estate funds which invest into last-mile funding of residential projects.

Taking all the above factors into account, Rohokale is of the view that Real Estate as an asset class in digital as well as financial space is going to form a significant part of investors’ portfolio in the next 5 years.

Tune into the podcast for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Podcast #Sensex #The Market podcast
first published: Dec 24, 2020 05:01 pm

