The Market Podcast | Nifty will shoot past 15,000 level if govt cuts income tax rate

The market witnessed an action-packed week, with the Sensex hitting record highs on November 8. The S&P BSE Sensex touched 40,688.27, while the Nifty50 closed above 12,000 level for the first time since June.

Investors could be wary of the reason behind the market's rally, despite negative news surrounding the economy.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair discusses the market's performance with Anuj Singhal, Stocks Editor at CNBCTV18. Singhal is confident that the Nifty will shoot past the 15,000 level if the government announces a cut in income taxes.